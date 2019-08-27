Aspiring Eagle Scout builds “blessing box” for Neosho community

Dillan Russell built a blessing box as part of his community service project to become an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in Boy Scouts of America.

“It was really cool to see it’s been used,” Russell explained. “It’s awesome to have and to know that it’s being used as it’s intended and people are just…I’m making people happy and helping with what they need.”

To become an Eagle Scout, Russell needed to organize, lead and manage a leadership project.

With the help of his Boy Scout troop, family, and friends, he was able to build the box and earn his ranking.

“Dillan is a very uplifting young man and cheerful,” said troop Scout Master Rodney Bechdolt. “He is always willing to help. He’s a goal setter. He’s a hard worker.”

Inside the blessing box are donated items anyone could pick up, such as personal hygiene products, clothing, and canned goods.

Located in front of United Methodist Church in downtown Neosho, people can leave items for others to pick up anonymously.

The blessing box gives people the opportunity to take what they need and leave what they can.

“You never know who needs what, so it’s just easier to make something that everyone can take from,” Russell added.

“We hope that the people are using it are in need and find a resource here that can fill their needs,” said Bechdolt.

Monday night, Russell will appear in front of a board of review and officially become an Eagle Scout.