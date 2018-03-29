Ashley Koch wins Golden Lion Award

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

Art is a big focus for our newest Golden Lion Award winner – both for herself in class but also helping others to express themselves.

Ashley Koch is the first one to tell you that volunteering is good for others and good for yourself.

“I’m not a big social person but through this I make a lot of connections,” says Ashley Koch.

The Joplin High School senior is talking about Fusion – a mentoring program designed to help freshmen transition into their new school.

“We all get together and plan events for the freshmen who are coming into high school,” says Koch.

Not always an easy move for a 14 year old.

“It’s a new building, new lifestyle, you don’t know who’s who it’s just really hard,” says Koch.

And her volunteering extends beyond school hours, including teaching 4 and 5 year olds at her church.

“At least three times a week,” says Ashley Koch.

Also working with the Spiva Teen Arts Advisory Committee to draw budding artists together.

“We plan events for the teenagers to get together and do that,” says Ashley Koch.

Ashley also indulges her own connection to art in and out of the classroom.

“There are several art clubs – National Arts Honor Society, I’m currently vice president of that. It’s really fun – we do art related community service,” says Ashley Koch.

And she just loves the projects sparked through the Cartoonist Club.

“We just ended our ‘Clash of Champions,’ I got third,” says Koch.

Joplin teacher Katie Hall says it’s easy to see Ashley’s positivity and dedication to others.

“No matter who she comes in contact with, whether it’s a teacher or a student, a freshman, somebody who’s younger than her or a peer, she treats them the same. She uses that enthusiasm and passion to help them grow,” says Katie Hall.

Ashley plans to go to college for art therapy and says she’d like to stay in Southwest Missouri to get her degree.

Ashley plans to go to college for art therapy and says she'd like to stay in Southwest Missouri to get her degree.