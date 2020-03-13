Ascension Via Christi updates visitation guidelines

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Ascension Via Christi is announcing updated visitation guidelines in response to the coronavirus.

In a press release, the hospital says they will not allow any visitors with flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, and sore throat.

Visits by children under 14-years-old will be at the discretion of patients or doctors.

People should not visit if they’ve recently traveled to a country the CDC has designated as a level 2 or 3 warning, and visitors will be limited to two at any given time.

These guidelines will be in place until further notice.

The hospital says the safety of patients and staff are their top concern at this time.