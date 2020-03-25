PITTSBURG, Ks. — Ascension Via Christi is calling on the public for supply donations to help with the coronavirus outbreak.

Right now, they are looking for isolation gowns, N-95 and ear-loop masks, and hand sanitizer.

And they are in need of face shields and goggles, surface disinfectant, non-sterile gloves and powered and controlled air purifying respirators.

These donations can be dropped off at the Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg at the main entrance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, you can call 620-232-0270.