Ascension Via Christi Hospital President recognized for second year in a row

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas Hospital President is being recognized among CEO’s across the nation making an impact.

Randy Cason, President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, is being recognized by Becker’s Healthcare list of 60 rural hospital CEO’s to know for the second year in a row.

Cason has served as the hospital’s president for 10 years, celebrating his 10 year anniversary on January 28th.

Cason has led the hospital through a re-branding effort and a major remodel totaling more than $50 million.

Randy Cason, President, Ascension Via Christ Pittsburg, said, “Any recognition that I get is really a direct reflection on the wonderful leadership team and associates, and medical staff we have here in our hospital. Because a CEO is only really as good as the team that’s surrounding them.”

Cason says one of his primary goals at this time is continuing the work the hospital has started in Fort Scott.

After the closure of the hospital there last year, Ascension Via Christi was able to go in and back-fill emergency services, laboratory services, and more.