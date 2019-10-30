Asbury water shut off scheduled for Friday

ASBURY, Mo. — The City of Asbury is notifying residents within and outside the city limits of Asbury who receive their water from the city’s water system that the water will be shut off this Friday, Nov. 1, beginning at 9 a.m.

The city would like for residents to plan accordingly for the shut system shut down, which should last most of the day.

The city will be replacing a fire hydrant and anticipate the water will be off from four to eight hours.

The city will be issuing a voluntary Boil Advisory until further notice after the system is brought back on line.

For more information on the announced shutdown contact the water department at: 417-214-6701.