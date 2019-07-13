Asbestos removal underway at B.F. Goodrich Plant

MIAMI, Okla. – Phase 1 in the $2.8 million clean up of the former B.F. Goodrich Plant in Miami is now more than halfway complete.

Contractors are a month into removing piles of asbestos. 11 of 19 piles have been removed so far, which means the EPA is ahead of schedule, with the project estimated to be finished in August. EPA officials are also preparing for Phase 2, which shifts clean-up crews to the contaminated powerhouse building at the site.

“We’re doing an investigation on the pitts and basements right now. We are pumping those out and seeing how much material is now inside those. And then the abate for the building the powerhouse building we’re having some subcontractors come out next week to get us some estimates for removing all that material.” Mike McAteer, U.S Environmental Protection Agency

As long as there is enough funding, McAteer says the goal is to continue Phase 2 as soon as the debris pile work is complete on Phase 1.