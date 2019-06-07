Asbell Foundation hosts event to raise awareness of local causes

Community members head out to Webb City for a night full of fun games and food.

The Asbell Foundation held a quarterly cookout and game night Thursday at the Red Door Barn in Webb City. With a cornhole tournament and a silent auction, this event is centered around bringing the community out and raising awareness of local causes. Southwest Missouri Young Life had the opportunity to talk about their mission and get the community involved.

“We’ve just always had a heart for Carl Junction and we want to be able to also provide a tool for others to have a desire to volunteer, be a part of the community, so we want to be able to provide that opportunity for them,” says Krista Asbell, Asbell Foundation President.

The Asbell Foundation has already started the planning process for its next event and is searching for a non-profit organization to highlight in September.