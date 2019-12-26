Asbell Foundation holds Christmas lunch

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One Carl Junction organization helped provide more than 100 residents with a Christmas meal today, and it was all for free.

Today the Asbell Foundation hosted its fourth annual free community dinner at the Carl Junction Community Center.

From 11 A.M. until 1 P.M., anyone and everyone was invited to enjoy a meal with community members with food donated by volunteers and area businesses.

For some, the event gives them the opportunity to help feed those who would otherwise go without this holiday.

Branden Harrelson, Volunteer, said, “A day like today when you can give back why not give back and I think it’s as effective for the people who get to help as it is for the people receive because Christmas is always about the gift of giving and the feeling of giving and I think that’s reciprocal on both ends.”

Food was provided by Woody’s Barbecue, Walmart and Community Members.

Carl Junction Pharmacy also helped to deliver meals to those who couldn’t make it in as well.