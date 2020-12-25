Asbell Foundation holds annual Christmas dinner

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One family is giving back to the community with their annual Christmas tradition.

The Asbell family will hold their sixth annual Family Christmas Dinner Friday. The dinner will include turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, green beans, and pie They got the idea seven years ago when a family member passed. Instead of grieving and looking at an empty chair, they wanted to do something about it.

Krista Asbell – President of the Asbell Foundation, said, “It’s a way for us to give back to the community, and also provide a place for other people who may have found themselves in the exact same situation. A place to come somewhere else and have Christmas together without looking at that empty seat.”

The dinner runs from eleven to one p.m. at the Carl Junction Community Center.