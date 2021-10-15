As supply chain issues plague the US, MO Gov. Mike Parson hopes minimize the impact in Missouri

Supply chain issues continue to be a top concern across the country — but Governor Mike Parson is hoping to minimize the impact here in Missouri.

He says hiring issues have been a problem in many cases — and believes the state is in a stronger position than many other states when it comes to keeping businesses staffed and shelves stocked. But he is keeping an eye on the flow of products at international ports.

“We’re watching things like that, we know that’s going to have an effect — you know the last thing in the world. We want those cargo ships to move we want that product to get here and the last we need is all these prices to get driven up right now simply because we don’t have the workers out there we don’t have the supplies here,” said MO Gov. Mike Parson (R).

Parson has pointed out that Missouri is first in the nation for small business wage growth — 2nd in the US for apprenticeships — and 5th overall for the low cost of doing business.