JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Even though students have not been in the classroom for months – administrators, teachers and law enforcement are still concerned about their safety.

As students in Missouri head back to the classroom in August, they should download the app Courage2Report.

It’s a program that allows them to anonymously report bullying or a threat and has even saved lives.

All by the touch of a finger.

“This program seems to be a program for any concern at a school.”

Students can report danger.

Resource Officer at the California School District Deputy Scott Harkins says the app allowed him and other school administrators to know about a bomb threat.

“We had an incident where a student a middle school student was making suicidal comments and then also making comments that he was going to blow up the school,” said Harkins.

Thanks to the app – another student was able to report the threat to the hotline.

“Research and stuff shows when it comes to active intruder or active threats to a school those kids that are going to do this 80% will tell somebody.”

Director of Counseling at Neosho School District Tracy Clements says this app also saved a life at Neosho High School.

“He called a friend and said that he was considering suicide and so that friend told her parents and her parents called the hotline, without this program we would’ve missed it.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Department of Social Services and the Missouri School Board Association released the program last year which is free for schools.

“But for them to have some thing that they can go to believing that it’s confidential and report you get a lot more valid truthful reports,” said Harkins.

This app isn’t just for threats, it’s for issues like bullying too.

“Before social media when you went home from school and you were with your family you were away from the bullying. Now teenagers especially aren’t ever able to shut down and get away from it with online bullying and in person bullying.”

During this last were more than 500 tips submitted from public, private and charter schools around Missouri this past school year.

Every school in Missouri is registered on the Courage2Report app. Remember it’s anonymous for students and parents to report.