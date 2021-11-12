As living costs continue to increase, living on a fixed income has become much more difficult for many

JOPLIN, Mo. — In order to attract workers, many area companies are offering higher starting wages than ever before. But many residents are still having trouble making ends meet.

“The last year I’ve noticed food has gone up 10 to 25%,” said Jack Piper, Living on a Fixed Income.

Jack Piper is dead on when it comes to how much he’s been paying for a lot of things in the last year, and statistics from the Department of Labor bare him out. Consumer prices jumped over 6% in October, the biggest surge in inflation in more than 30 years. But it’s not just limited to food.

“And if you go out to buy a used vehicle, say you used to get a used vehicle to drive for $1,500 dollars, now you might as well figure you’re gonna pay $2,500 dollars,” said Piper.

And not only have used car prices gone up, so has what you put in them to get to where you need to go. Gas increased by over 12% last month alone and by almost 60% since a year ago. Which makes it especially hard on his age group trying to make ends meet.

“Well, for a senior citizen on a fixed income, it’s very difficult and the price of living keeps going up but what we but what we get in finances doesn’t keep up with it,” said Piper.

But increased starting wages many employers are paying now are actually having a negative affect on some of the people that have received assistance from organizations like economic security in the past. Debbie Markman explains how.

“Now they are about $600 over income to be qualified for some of these safety net services that would have paid something or some of their monthly bills,” said Debbie Markman, Economic Security of Southwest Area.

But if you’re still having trouble getting by, she says it may still be worth while inquiring to find out what, if any assistance programs they offer.