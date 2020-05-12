As Kansas reopens, public health officials turn to an unusual source to monitor the spread of coronavirus

KANSAS — As the state of Kansas slowly reopens, public health officials are turning to an unusual source to help monitor the spread of the coronavirus in communities.

They are looking at wastewater systems for answers.

It’s not a place many people want to be, but it’s a gold mine of information for researchers like Professor Belinda Sturm.

Who has been testing waste water to monitor the spread of the coronavirus in our communities.

Professor Belinda Sturm – University Of Kansas, said, “If we can detect the wastewater, we can know what’s going up and increasing or decreasing for that population.”

Right now health officials monitor the virus by testing people. The test are limited and sometimes costly.

One reason the kansas department of health and environment asked sturm to help.

“If we see a positive, then obviously that means that within catchment basin there are humans shedding covid and we’re observing them in the waste water.”

The CDC says the virus has been found in feces of patients diagnosed with covid-19.

While studies suggest the virus becomes inactive by the time it gets to the sewer system, it still carries genes that researchers like sturm can detect.

“We are concentrating viruses from 150 milliliters. So with a jar like this we are seeing what’s in there and we’re able to detect thousands of virus particles from that sample.”

So far in her lab, she’s tested twelve sites within five kansas counties.

Samples from ten of the test facilities tested positive for the virus.

“Several of the facilities we sampled, there are no reported cases in those communities. We’re finding that the cases are five to ten times under reported. So on one hand it’s not surprising but it is disappointing.”

Suggesting waste water can tell us a lot about the pandemic.

Experts say waste water might even be able to serve as an early warning system for outbreaks.