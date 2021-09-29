As harvest season approaches, officials advise motorists to look out for farm equipment on the road

JOPLIN, Mo. — Motorists are being asked to be extra careful when driving four state roads this time of year – especially in rural areas.

It’s harvest season and MODOT is reminding travelers to watch out for slow moving farm machinery.

They also say that if you have to pass one of those large vehicles, to do so on the left side only when you have clear sight distance to make the pass.

Make sure you have your seat belts on and cellphones down in case you have to hit your brakes.

And finally, be patient if you get stuck behind one and remember that farmers are just trying to do their job.

