PITTSBURG, Ks. — As covid-19 numbers continue to increase, Southeast Kansas leaders are weighing out key factors before creating new restrictions.

Daron Hall, City Manager, Pittsburg, said, “We’re definetly relying on the county, and we’re going to do the best we can.”

With covid-19 cases in Crawford County climbing to 256 on Monday, communities are looking for guidance to protect residents.

Health Officer Dr. Timothy Stebbins says before any big changes are implemented they are closely monitoring certain trends.

Dr. Timothy Stebbins, Crawford County Health Officer, said, “We look at our hospital bed capacity, as well as our surge plan to see if we’re impacting that. Right now, we’re at our normal bed capacity, although we do have a few COVID cases.”

Many covid cases in the county have been asymptomatic.

14 people have been hospitalized, and only one of those induviduals needed a ventilator.

Watching those numbers play a key role in which restrictions will roll out.

“But we haven’t had significant medical impact so far, and that would be over abundance in our ICU’s and increased number of ventilators required, over burdening of our emergency departments. So we follow that data to help us to decide if we want to do something more signifcant.”

And with many businesses in Pittsburg reopening, getting the economy going again heavily relies on this data.

“I feel comfortable that we’re on top of it, we know who has it, who they’ve been in contact with and that we’re taking the precautions that we need to, to keep everybody else safe,” said Hall.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced today that starting Friday, masks will be required in public spaces throughout the state.

Dr. Stebbins says a county wide stay at home order isn’t out of the question yet for Crawford County–but that would only happen if local hospitals see their amount of sick patients double consecutive days in a row.