Arvest to close over 30 locations

FOUR STATE AREA — A local bank will shut down branch locations in Joplin and around the Four State Area.

Arvest Bank plans to close more than 30 locations overall in Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma at the end of June. In Joplin, the branch located in the Seventh Street Walmart is set to close, along with locations in Neosho, Noel, and Rogers.

Arvest says the closures are part of a reconfiguration project and that most of the facilities have other branches located nearby to serve customers.

Arvest is also planning the construction of eight new facilities in the next 12-to-18 months as well as 38 new ATM machines with live teller capabilities.