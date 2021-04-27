Arvest named one of the best banks in the U.S.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS — An area financial institution has received high marks from a national publication.

Arvest Bank has been named one of the best banks in the U.S. for the third consecutive year according to Forbes Magazine. The Northwest Arkansas-based bank comes in at number-six in the country.

Arvest Regional President Chad Evans says it’s a significant honor considering who did the voting.

Chad Evans, Arvest Regional President, said, “It’s flattering mainly because it’s our customers that are filling out the survey and answering those questions so that means more to us than any other kind of award we might receive.”