Arvest makes donation to McDonald County Sheriff’s Office

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Arvest Bank donated $4,000 to the McDonald County Sheriffs Office.

With the donation the department will be able to purchase more spike strips or tire deflation devices. Spike strips are mostly used during vehicle pursuits. The Sheriffs Office hopes to equip 8 deputies with the new strips, allowing for multiple sets on each shift.

Michael Hall, McDonald County Sheriff, said, “Just having the donation you know makes us feel good they’re thinking about us, trying to get more equipment for the road guys and for our county Sheriff’s Office.”

McDonald County Sheriff’s Office’s goal is to keep their community and roads safe with their new tire deflation devices.