Arvest launches annual meal initiative

MISSOURI — Arvest Bank has launched its 11th annual million meals initiative.

Missouri ranks in the top 21 states for food-insecurity. This campaign’s goal is to provide at least one million meals to those in need.

It benefits more than 90 locally selected organizations throughout the Arvest Four-State Area. Including, Joplin Bright Futures, Newton County Food Basket Brigade, Monett Kitchen, and six other local organizations to help with food insecurity.

Donations can be made through May 29th at multiple local Arvest Bank branches or on the Arvest Go Mobile App.