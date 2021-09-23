Arvest Foundation donates to Barton County Memorial Park for renovations

LAMAR, Mo. — A park in Lamar received a donation that will help with their renovations.

The Barton County Memorial Park received a donation of 17 hundred dollars from the “Arvest Foundation.”

The money will go towards buying more flags for the park, including the six armed forces flags, individual United States Of America flags around the perimeter, and the 10 by 15 United States flag that sits in the center of the park.

“We’re always gonna need flags. The flags are left up all the time, so that they get a lot of wind damage and rain and everything. So, we go through at least a couple sets a year,” said Joe Davis — Barton County Memorial Park Board President.

Davis adds they wouldn’t be able to make these renovations without the community’s support.