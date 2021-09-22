Arvest donates to ReaLove, an Oklahoma nonprofit focused on helping orphans and widows

MIAMI, Okla. — In tonight’s dose of good news…

An Oklahoma non-profit received some much needed benefits to help expand their organization.

“ReaLove”…A non-profit ministry that focuses on helping orphans and widows by providing clothing, diapers, and whatever needs they have in their transition period, has received a 2,500 dollar check from Arvest Bank.

The organization hopes that this money will help them expand out of Ottawa County, start parent classes for foster parents and add recruitment for foster parents.

“We’re going to be able to use these resources to really expand the vision of Real Love beyond Ottawa County. We were already able to help a foster family all the way in Wewoka. They got a new baby placement, and so we were able to send resources to them, so it’s good to see the tentacles of ReaLove expanding across Oklahoma,” said Ryon Moore — ReaLove Co-Founder.

ReaLove helps about four families a week.