Arvest Donates $10K For Updated Deputy Equipment

An area bank is making sure deputies in Ottawa County have up-to-date safety equipment.

And it’s all thanks to a 10-thousand dollar donation from the Arvest Foundation to the Ottawa County sheriff’s office.

Rocky Ferdig is the Ottawa County undersheriff.

“Going to go directly to purchase brand new ballistic vests for all of our officers, with the money we got, we’re gonna be able to outfit 26 deputies, that includes ten reserve deputies that we’re planning on in the future on deploying.” Rocky Ferdig, Ottawa County undersheriff

Ferdig adds the new vests are a major upgrade from the current ones.