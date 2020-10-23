Arvest Bank working to empower female business owners

JOPLIN, Mo. — Arvest Bank is finding new ways to empower women who own small businesses.

Ashley King, Consumer Lending Sales Manager, “We were looking for a diverse group of businesses in different industries from different areas to share with young female women that want to start a business and or grow their business or just looking for that empowerment of some motivation to help them be successful in there business.”

Powered by Women will be a virtual Zoom conference designed to recognize and celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month and recognize female entrepreneurs in the Joplin region and surrounding communities. Arvest believes this is the best way top help small businesses during the pandemic and support strong, independent, women along the way.

“I come from a family of small businesses personally and grew up my entire life in that environment and so having the opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge female owned businesses is an honor so we’re just looking forward to having that chance to celebrate with them.”

Arvest selected five local women who own small businesses that are willing to share their struggles and how they have flourished during the pandemic.

Lori Haun Executive Director for the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “You know, particularly some businesses, you don’t know all the answers. When you’re going in most businesses and so as you’re figuring out what you need to know and who you need to talk to and just what your resources are and there’s a lot of those that I think more over time as far as when people are starting a new business who to talk to and how to make it happen.”

The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.