Arvest Bank to host shred-a-thon for a cause

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us would like to help feed the hungry, prevent identity theft, and help preserve the environment.

This weekend in Joplin, you’ll be able to do all of those things at the same time and in the same place. The Arvest Bank on Range Line will be the location for a free, contact-less, shred-a-thon of important documents.

Donations will also be accepted to support the Arvest Million Meals Campaign.

Lacie Waggoner, Arvest Marketing Manager, said, “This is a fundraiser for our “Million Meals” and that’s our annual food drive where we give back to local families who have food insecurities so we definitely encourage you to come out and bring a little bit of change with you.”

The event takes places this Saturday, from one to 4 p.m. – at the Arvest Bank located at 402 South Range Line in Joplin.