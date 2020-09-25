Arvest Bank presents Freeman Health System with award

JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of Arvest Bank presented Freeman Health System with their foundation award Thursday, they’ll get $5,000.

It’ll be used to support local organizations working to improve quality of life in their community. Bank President Chad Evans says he can’t think of any organization that does a better job of doing that than Freeman Health System.

Chad Evans, President, Arvest Bank, said, “We have grown to trust Freeman’s leadership in the healthcare community here in Joplin, they are focussed in taking care of our community in many many ways and so these dollars that they will be able to use as they see fit really should help the entire community.”

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President, C.E.O., said “I don’t know exactly what the money will be used for but we have so many needs in our local communities particularly in light of the Covid situation so uh there will be a lot of needs that this money will go a long ways towards helping.”

Arvest Foundation donations are based on recommendations from local Arvest Bank leadership.