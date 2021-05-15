Arvest Bank held a Shred-A-Thon Saturday to benefit a local campaign

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local bank is fundraising to help feed those in need.

Arvest Bank held a Shred-A-Thon Saturday afternoon to benefit its Million Meals Campaign, which works to fight local hunger.

Citizens were invited to bring their documents to be shredded and recycled free of charge.

Donations were also encouraged with all funds going to benefit “Million Meals.”

Lacie Waggoner, Marketing Manager, Arvest Bank, says, “Every dollar raised for this Million Meals campaign is the equivalent of five meals, and so we really appreciate those monetary donations. They go a lot further with our food partners. And we donate all of the funds raised directly to those food partners to provide food and to meet those basic needs of our community members.”

The Million Meals Campaign lasts through the end of May and monetary donations can be made at any local Arvest branch.