Arvest Bank employees donate food and money to Joplin Bright Futures

A local bank is giving back to its community.

Employees of Arvest Bank dropped off non-perishable food items and a check for more than $7,000 to Joplin Bright Futures. Lacie Waggoner says the donations were made possible through the Arvest Bank Million Meals Program. That program is an initiative to fight local hunger in the communities served by Arvest.

“We’re here in 10 communities and so one of those communities is Joplin, we pick a food partner and we are very humble to partner with Bright Futures Joplin and so helping out our local kids with their snack pack program.” Lacie Waggoner, Arvest Marketing Manager

“They not only provide that cash that we need to buy the food that we need, that’s huge, but they also provide all these in kind gifts that we’re able to then translate into meals for our students and their families.” Dale Peterson, Joplin Bright Futures

Waggoner says the million meal campaign is now in its 9th year for Arvest and runs from April through May each year. She says money is collected during those months through a combination of direct donations from employees and customers, as well as through online and mobile apps.