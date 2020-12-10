Arvest Bank donates lunches to Mercy hospital workers

JOPLIN, Mo. — With covid numbers rising — one bank is spending money rather than receiving it all to make sure front line workers are fed.

Arvest Bank donated 25 McAlister box lunches to Mercy hospital Wednesday. The lunches included deli sandwiches and chips. Director of Emergency Services Rhonda Schmidt-O’Toole says that these acts of kindness helps keep her staff motivated.

Rhonda Schmidt-O’Toole – Mercy Emergency Services, said, “It’s like a mini Christmas. Everybody is excited to see you know what they’ve gotten and why someone would want to do this. The nurses are so appreciative for the community supporting us during this time.”

While the nurses love the food O’Toole says it’s the thought that really matters.