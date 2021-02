NEOSHO, Mo. — The Longwell Museum at Crowder College is showcasing artwork from local high school students..

Neosho High School students’ creations will be displayed at the museum until February 26th.

A closing reception will then be held February 25th from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.

It’s free to go see the pieces of art at the museum.

And it’s open to the public from Monday-Friday from 9 A.M to 6 P.M.

Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and physically distance when possible.