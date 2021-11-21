Artists are getting a chance to shine in Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Local artists are getting their chance to shine thanks to the return of a modified tradition.

This weekend kicked off the Holiday Artcrawl in Pittsburg.



Over the next two weeks, artists will have their work displayed in several businesses throughout downtown.



The event used to be known as The Artwalk and would take place over the course of a day.



Due to the pandemic, the event was canceled last year, but now it has been reworked it into a socially distanced event.



After a successful run in the spring, organizers were excited to bring it back to support local artists and small business.

“We decided to do kind of a holiday one to still have people buy artist’s work, just to be safe, be cautious,” says Antjea Wolff, Artwalk Committee Treasurer, “A lot of the artists are going to be leaving their work up in the businesses, and people can just go in when the business opens and then view their art, and then some of the artists are even selling it as well.”

The Artcrawl will continue for two weeks before wrapping up on December fourth.



A full list of artists and the businesses displaying their work can be found on the Artcrawl Facebook page.