Artist from Studio Residency Program host panel

JOPLIN, Mo. - Local artists who live and breathe their work take a break from creation to interact with the public.

Students with the Charlotte Street's Studio Residency Program hosted a panel at Spiva Center for The Arts.

It was a chance for locals not just to come observe their pieces, but chat with the creators themselves.

Artists say their program engages curators and artists from around the country with those in the greater Kansas City region.

"We are all about facilitating the arts in our community. You know, we aren't just showing work here we are also wanting people to learn about art. We are wanting people to make art. And whatever we can do to facilitate that creative energy in our community that's what we are all about," says Spiva Exhibits Director, Shaun Conroy.

The exhibit was sponsored by Freeman Health Systems Women's Physician Group.

