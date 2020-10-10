Artcentral Carthage hosting auction

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local art group is putting its members to work for its latest fundraiser.

Artcentral Carthage is hosting an art auction called Small Works; Great Wonders. Dozens of pieces have been donated, all focused on a five by seven canvas.

They range from images of animals and plants to abstract art and 3D pieces. The auction has already launched online and will continue for several weeks.

Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathe, said, “Donated by 47 different Artcentral Artists and with the funds that come in from the auction, we are able to pour them back into the work that we do.”

The auction runs through December 5th. You can see the artwork and make bids by following the link below.

https://www.artcentralcarthage.org/2020-small-works–great-wonders-middot-auction-middot-fundraiser-middot-oct-2-dec-5.html