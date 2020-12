JOPLIN, Mo. — An art supply drive will happen this week to help kids in need

The Art and Soul Project Drive is on Friday from six to ten p.m. People are encouraged to bring supplies to be donated to the Joplin’s Children Haven, Children’s Center, the Lafayette House, and more. There will be an art auction, door prizes, raffle drawings, and tattoo gift certificates.

It will be held at Chaos Brewing Company on 112 South Main Street in Joplin.