Art Students Benefit Seneca Food Pantry

Local art students painted bowls to support the fight against hunger.

Third graders at Seneca Elementary school painted glass bowls to raise funds for Seneca’s food pantry.

Students learned how to work with others and addressed the issues of poverty and hunger in their community.

This is part of the student’s project-based learning curriculum.

“It makes me feel really good that I’m helping the world out by filling empty bellies and donating money for those who need it,” said Baylea Janisch, Seneca Elementary student.

Seneca Elementary school is hosting its “empty bowls night” tomorrow at 5:30 P.M.

The bowls will be sold for 12 dollars along with selling soup, dessert and other student-made crafts.

All proceeds will go towards the Seneca food pantry.