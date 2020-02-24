Arrests made, Drugs, and Guns Seized by Multiple Local Law Enforcement Agencies

MCDONALD Co., Mo. — In a collaborative effort by the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Police Department, and members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, 27 traffic stops, 5 arrests, and multiple drugs were seized all last Friday.

Last Friday evening, local authorities conducted a directed patrol around the Lanagan and Anderson area in the evening time hours.  This was a collaborate effort to utilize many different resources including drug task force, K-9 units and reserves. 

The results and findings of this patrol were:

  • 27 traffic stops resulting in 5 arrests
  • 12 grams of methamphetamine
  • 40 grams of illegal marijuana
  • Prescription pills
  • 3 firearms

Of the 3 firearms, 2 were taken off of convicted felons, and the other one was stolen out of Washington County, Arkansas. 

