Arrests made after two people are assaulted

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - A man and a woman are behind bars after assaulting two people with handguns.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at 123 West 45th Street in Newton County. Authorities found two victims that had both been struck in the back of the head with a gun. A vehicle connected to the assault was located by Joplin Police at 506 North Byers where officers found the two suspects.

Marvin Ward, 25, was arrested for second degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Madeyln Pace, 19, is also facing charges for third degree assault filed in Newton County.

The investigation is ongoing.