JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police are releasing new details about a shooting on South Connor.

They say 29 year old Joseph D. Pryor of Joplin was shot a single time in the incident just before 10:30 Monday morning.

(JNF) Joseph Pryor, 29, Joplin Police 2018 archive mugshot. Background, 904 South Connor, Joplin.

He was treated at a Joplin hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later discharged.

Pryor has since been arrested for active warrants out of Webb City.

Detectives with the Joplin Police Department continue investigating the incident.