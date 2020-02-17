Arrest made following Kansas human trafficking case

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Ks. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) made an arrest Monday following an eight-month-long investigation into suspected human trafficking.

On February 17th, at approximately 6:30 A.M., KBI agents arrested 54-year-old Michael A. Anderson, of Topeka. Anderson was arrested without incident at 620 SW 9th St. in Topeka. He was arrested for rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated battery. Anderson was then booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Formal charges are pending.

After the arrest, KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team served a search warrant at the residence. The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in securing the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are anticipated.

Inquiries related to charges or court appearances should be directed to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.