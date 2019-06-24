Arrest made after SWAT standoff with wanted man

News
Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo.– A wanted southwest Missouri man is in jail after a multi-hour stand-off with Joplin’s SWAT team.

On Sunday night, Joplin Police were called to Florida and Salem Avenue for a man who almost hit a house with a car, then got out of the vehicle and ran.

The car was listed as stolen, with Brandon Hixon, 32, of Webb City, listed as a suspect. Officers attempted to arrest Hixon with a felony warrant at a home on the 2400 block of Salem Avenue. He refused to comply, and a stand-off between Hixon and SWAT lasted for several hours.

He surrendered just before 11:00 and was arrested. Hixon is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, and felony resisting arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story