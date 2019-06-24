Arrest made after SWAT standoff with wanted man

JOPLIN, Mo.– A wanted southwest Missouri man is in jail after a multi-hour stand-off with Joplin’s SWAT team.

On Sunday night, Joplin Police were called to Florida and Salem Avenue for a man who almost hit a house with a car, then got out of the vehicle and ran.

The car was listed as stolen, with Brandon Hixon, 32, of Webb City, listed as a suspect. Officers attempted to arrest Hixon with a felony warrant at a home on the 2400 block of Salem Avenue. He refused to comply, and a stand-off between Hixon and SWAT lasted for several hours.

He surrendered just before 11:00 and was arrested. Hixon is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, and felony resisting arrest.