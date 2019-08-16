Arrest made after Pittsburg resident alerts police of suspicious activity

PITTSBURG, Kan.— Around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Pittsburg Police responded to the 1000 block of E. 16th Street after a caller reported seeing suspicious activity. The caller said they saw four individuals exit a silver car to walk eastbound towards Rouse Street and one of the subjects put on a mask.

Officers observed a silver vehicle matching the description traveling away from the area and conducted an investigatory stop on the vehicle in the 1000 block of N. Tucker Street.

Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle and it was determined that one of them, a 16-year-old male juvenile, had a probation violation warrant from the Crawford County District Court.

The juvenile attempted to flee on foot and a brief struggle ensued after which the juvenile was taken into custody. There were no injuries sustained by the officers or the juvenile suspect.

The department’s K-9 was also deployed and alerted officers of the possible presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of suspected illegal drugs and related drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, Nikki K. Davis, 31, of Girard was arrested for the possession of meth, marijuana, paraphernalia, and misdemeanor interference with law enforcement.

The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Girard for placement and Davis was transported to the Crawford County Jail. She is currently being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at our automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477).