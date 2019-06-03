Arrest made after a Newton County man is shot in the thigh

One man is under arrest after allegedly shooting a Newton County resident in the thigh.

Donald Lee White, 61, of Diamond was taken into custody on suspicion of first degree assault, armed criminal action, violating a protective order and property damage.

He’s accused of firing shots at a home a few miles northeast of Diamond on Saturday.

Some of the birdshot struck James Swafford, 26, in the thigh and also damaged several vehicles.

The victim’s mother, Julie Swafford, says she had been threatened by White and had an order of protection against him.

