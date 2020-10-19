Arrest for a double murder in Kansas

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — An arrest has been made in connection to a double murder In Independence, Kansas that took place on October 16.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Independence Police Department served an arrest warrant to 18-year-old James T. S. Gofourth Sunday.

The warrant alleges he committed two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tyler Cook and Rodricus Dawson.

And he is facing attempted first degree murder for injuring an Independence woman that is still hospitalized.

Gofourth is currently being held at the Labette County Jail for offenses unrelated to the Friday morning homicides.

This investigation is ongoing.