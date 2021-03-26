Aroura School District looking to improve student safety

AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora School District is looking to get some improvements done.

In the upcoming April election, the Aurora School District is hoping to get at least 57.1% of the votes to help them build and renovate facilities.

Billy Redus – Aurora Superintendent, said, “What we’re trying to do is just to make students safe, secure, we’re also trying to update our facilities. We’ve got some old buildings. 1966 model, a 70’s model, trying to make those a little more conducive for learning. Students feel good about the building their going in to.”

If passed, the school district will be issued $7.7 million with no estimated increase in the tax levy. With that money one of the upgrades the school is looking to make is a tornado shelter.

“Just like any school, you shelter where the safest places are, usually that’s bathrooms, hallways, but really when it gets down to it, those do not provide the amount of safety that we would like for our kids to have.”

Along with the shelter they would also like to upgrade entry ways at Robinson School and Aurora Junior High thus improving safety.

“When we do that, we would like for them to enter the office area, you know most of the buildings built now, you have to go through the office before you can actually get into the building, with the entry ways we have now, once you enter the doors, you have access to all the building.”

Whether the school district gets the votes needed to pass the bond or not Aurora Superintendent Billy Redus has one message for voters.

“Encourage all people to exercise their right to vote whether they vote for it, or vote against it.”