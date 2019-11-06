Army veteran combats PTSD with equine therapy at Newton County ranch

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.–A Newton County ranch is using horses to help community members overcome trauma.

“I was hit with an IED while deployed on my second deployment,” explained army veteran William Lambert.

Lambert was in the army for 11 years.After his service, he experienced depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

“I couldn’t ride in a car with my wife, I couldn’t ride on the interstate,” Lamber added. “Loud noises spooked me, I was really jumpy all the time.”

Lance was seeking counseling from the Department of Veteran Affairs but felt he needed more.

“I went through a spell of suicidal thoughts and suicidal tendencies. I went through therapy through the VA, one-on-one counseling and what not and just by happenstance, I met Dawn.”

Dawn Newlan is an equine specialist and the founder of Trinity Circle Horses Healing Hearts — an organization that uses horses to help anyone get back on their feet after experiencing trauma.

“It is now clinically proven that after 3 weeks of equine services, PTSD symptoms are reduced by 68% and after 6 weeks they’re 87%,” Newlan explained.

Lance visits the ranch and meets with Faith, the therapy horse.

“I can ask her something and she’ll do it,” said Lambert. “I can go home and talk to my wife now where I wasn’t able to before. I didn’t communicate at home, I bottled everything up.”

“She’s a bit obstinate and so it makes him work a bit harder for her trust and for understanding,” Newlan added. “And that builds that bond, it builds a huge bond.”

With a bit of hard work and a lot of love towards Faith, Lambert is able to become the husband and father he wants to be.

“I’m going to see my son play in the band every Friday night and that’s something I couldn’t do before I got here,” said Lambert.