Armed woman injured in officer-involved shooting at Wichita Whole Foods; Police to hold news conference Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police said a woman is in custody following an officer-involved shooting at the Whole Foods Market at 13th and Webb Road on Monday. The incident started around 8:30 p.m.

Wichita Police Department Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer said that when officers arrived, a woman outside the store ran inside armed with a gun. Shots were then fired.

“There were several shots from outside the store and inside the store. It went about 20 yards inside of the store into the produce aisle. The woman was taken into custody there,” Kochenderfer said.

The woman was taken to the hospital following the shooting with minor injuries and is expected to survive. Police said the shooting involved several officers.

“None of the officers or any of the people that were inside that were shopping were shot. There were no other injuries other than to the suspect,” Kochenderfer said.

Police estimate there were about 10 to 15 shoppers and employees inside the store when it happened. They are still gathering information from witnesses.

“There were other people that were outside in the parking lot that are claiming other crimes that this woman had committed involving this gun prior to the officers getting here,” said Kochenderfer.

Police are looking through surveillance videos from nearby stores and inside the Whole Foods Market to determine what happened.

“We have our IT guy trying to pull the video from inside the store,” said Kochenderfer.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation.

Whole Foods Market announced that they would be closed Tuesday and released the following statement:

This was a deeply troubling event and we are grateful for the safety of our Team Members and customers. We are cooperating with the investigation and are focused on supporting our Team Members in the days ahead.” Rachel Malish

Whole Foods Market, Global Public Relations

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay posted the following after the shooting.

As we learn more about another volatile and violent call last night at 13th and Webb it highlights the significant dangers officers face in keeping our community safe. In the last few days, we’ve been called to deal with armed individuals who seem intent on hurting others – as well as police officers. This happens far too often and am grateful for our officers and all they do for our City. This incident could have ended much worse if it was not for them.” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay

The department will release more information on the shooting at a 3 p.m. news conference Tuesday. KSN will carry the conference online.

