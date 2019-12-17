Armed Robbery Suspect Identified

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.– Neosho Police identify the man who robbed a Newton county business at gunpoint on Sunday.

Ricky J. Collinsworth of Granby went into the Family Market Grocery Store in Neosho demanding the cashier to hand over everything in the drawer.

The 60-year-old is currently being held at the Newton County Jail without bail.

The Newton County Prosecutor’s Office is charging the man with robbery of the 1st degree, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle 1st degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.