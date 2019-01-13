Armed robbery at Subway/Rapid Roberts and Joplin Police are seeking a male subject
About 8:35 PM Saturday, white male armed with a sawed off shotgun entered store
(JOPLIN, Mo.) - ◽️SUBWAY is inside at Rapid Roberts. ◽️About 8:35 PM Saturday evening. ◽️4549 MO-43, I-44 Exit 4.
◽️No injuries were reported.
DESCRIPTION
• 6 foot / white male
• Jacket / Coat
• Black shirt underneath
• Blue jeans
• White surgical mask
• Armed w sawed off shotgun
• Boots
GETAWAY
• Unknown direction of travel.
• Unknown if he was in a vehicle or on foot.
If you have any information call 417-623-3131 press 0. Or if you feel you or someone is in danger call 911. #JoplinNewsFirst #KSN16 #KODE12