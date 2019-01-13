Armed robbery at Subway/Rapid Roberts and Joplin Police are seeking a male subject Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Subway is located inside the Rapid Roberts service station. 4549 MO-43, across from Petro. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The doors are locked as police process the crime scene and employees go through company procedures. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. JPD detective preserving fingerprints after armed robbery. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rapids Roberts is across from McDonald's and Petro on Hwy 43. [ + - ]

(JOPLIN, Mo.) - ◽️SUBWAY is inside at Rapid Roberts. ◽️About 8:35 PM Saturday evening. ◽️4549 MO-43, I-44 Exit 4.

◽️No injuries were reported.

DESCRIPTION

• 6 foot / white male

• Jacket / Coat

• Black shirt underneath

• Blue jeans

• White surgical mask

• Armed w sawed off shotgun

• Boots

GETAWAY

• Unknown direction of travel.

• Unknown if he was in a vehicle or on foot.

If you have any information call 417-623-3131 press 0. Or if you feel you or someone is in danger call 911. #JoplinNewsFirst #KSN16 #KODE12