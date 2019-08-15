Armed man arrested at a Springfield Walmart speaks out

He admits doing what he did so soon after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio was a mistake, but he doesn't regret it.

(CNN Newsource)— “I didn’t think that anyone was going to get scared,” said Dmitriy Andreychenko, walked into Walmart armed.

Dmitriy Andreychenko dressed in fatigues and armed up with a tactical rifle a pistol and 100 rounds of ammo. He walked into the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market to take advantage of his Second Amendment right and Missouri law to carry a gun openly. He says he was right about people’s reactions, at first they didn’t seem alarmed, but then the fire alarm was pulled.

“No one looked like they were scared, no one looked frightened. There was no one screaming, no one was getting trampled. It just looked like a very civil evacuation of the building,” Andreychenko explained.

He tells us at first he didn’t realize the mass exodus was because of him until he found himself held at gunpoint by a well-trained military veteran and concealed carry permit holder.

“It was foolish, I mean, I didn’t give it thought,” said Andreychenko.

He also says the shootings in El Paso and Dayton that were fresh in most people’s minds never entered his mind. And now he regrets his timing.

“I just want people to know that I’m not a bad person. I would never ever hurt anyone,” said Andreychenko.

Andreychenko says he now realizes he could have been shot.

“Praise God that he was trained and that he was able to see that I wasn’t threatening anyone and he didn’t didn’t shoot me,” said Andreychenko.

Andreychenko says he even talked to a Wal-Mart manager on his way there.

“I mean, I called a Walmart to make sure this was allowed,” Andreychenko explained.

“And they said it was so open here?”

“Yeah, yeah. Like there’s lot like long rifles, I called and ask if I can open carry a long rifle,” said Andreychenko

“And they said you could?”

“Yeah, I had my phone out just in case a man addressed me to leave. Proof that I was cooperating. And I put my vest on, grabbed my gun, and grabbed a shopping cart,” said Andreychenko.

His attempt to defend his gun rights now has him defending his motive and actions.

“That’s not how I wanted to be perceived.” Andreychenko

Walmart released a statement saying: “This was a reckless act designed to scare people, disrupt our business and we’re thankful no one was injured.”