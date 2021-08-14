Arma VJ Homecoming celebrating 75 years

ARMA, Kan. — The city of Arma welcomed back a long standing tradition after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The annual Arma VJ Homecoming celebrated it’s 75 anniversary on Saturday.

The celebration started back in August 1947 to celebrate victory over Japan day also known as VJ Day, and the safe return of all 15 World War II soldiers from Arma.

The celebration has grown over the years and has become one of the defining events of summer in Crawford County.

Kathryn Richard, Homecoming Association Chair, says, “It’s a tradition that’s continued, it’s really all about honoring the veterans that have contributed over the years but then it’s also about celebrating this small town, the community.”

Brian Stewart, Vietnam War Veteran, says, “I’m glad about it because it’s a long time coming, a long time after Vietnam they were really down on the military and everything else and they finally came around a few years back and everyone started saying thanks and it made us feel good.”

This year’s grand marshal of the homecoming parade was John “Red” Cummings of American Legion Post 182 and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War.